June 1, 2023
Galatasaray 15 Million Euros Offer For Gift Orban Rejected

KAA Gent have rejected an offer by Turkish giants Galatasaray to pay 15 million euros for Gift Orban after an initial season-long loan. RMC Sport reported that Galatasaray were among the first top clubs out of the blocks to bid for the sensational striker, who has fired 20 goals in as many matches for his Belgian club since his arrival from Norway in January.

Gent hope to cash in on the sensational run of Orban and it is understood they are aiming for at least 30 million euros for the sharp-shooting striker. SCORENigeria has already reported that French Ligue 1 club have also tabled an offer for the 20-year-old striker.

They want Gift Orban to be a direct replacement for Canada international Jonathan David, who incidentally was sold to them by Gent a few years ago. Lille plan to sell David for a profit this summer.

It’s A Lie, Chukwueze Plays Down Link With Real Madrid
Tennis Prodigy Ekpeyoung Targets Africa’s Top Ranking

