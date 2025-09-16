Galadima Warns Against Plan To Appoint Retired Judge As INEC Chair

The chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, on Monday warned that Nigeria could face civil unrest if the Federal Government proceeded with an alleged plan to appoint a retired Court of Appeal judge as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme, Galadima stated that there were widespread rumours that the government was considering the appointment of the retired judge, whom he described as “Notorious.”

He also accused the current administration of disregarding the rule of law. He claimed that the INEC, under its present leadership, was already compromised in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Galadima said such developments threaten the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral system and could destabilise the country if allowed to continue.

He urged Nigerians to be vigilant, insisting that individuals with questionable records must not be allowed to oversee the nation’s electoral processes.

“Come November, there are rumours all over the place that this government is nominating a just-retired Court of Appeal judge who is known for notoriety to be the chairman of INEC.

“I wish it were not true. Because if that man becomes the chairman of INEC, be assured that this government is inviting a civil war in this country. The INEC chairman has already rigged the election for the APC.

“They brought somebody who is the secretary of the party that went to court for APC as acting national chairman, and he was rewarded with the position of Chairman of INEC.

“If this man is appointed INEC chairman, then forget about elections in Nigeria. Because there would be no elections in this country, and it would create chaos,” he warned.