Galadima Reaffirms Commitment To Contest 2027 Gov’ship Race Amid Withdrawal Rumours

A governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Ahmed Galadima Aminu, has refuted rumours making rounds that he has stepped down on his governorship aspirations.

The campaign team of Ahmed Galadima Aminu described the rumours as false, misleading, and politically motivated by some political miscreants.

This is a sequel to an official statement released by the “Naka Sai Naka Support – T J 2027” group, clarifying that Aminu remains firmly in the race and is actively preparing for the forthcoming elections.

According to the statement, “our attention has been drawn to false and misleading reports circulating in certain quarters alleging that Ahmed Galadima Aminu has withdrawn from the 2027 governorship race”.

“We categorically state that this claim is entirely untrue, baseless, and without any foundation”.

The group emphasised that Aminu’s political ambition remains sacrosanct and that he continues to engage with supporters and key stakeholders across the state.

According to the statement, the speculation surrounding his alleged withdrawal is the handiwork of “mischief-makers” attempting to create confusion and undermine his growing influence.

Political observers noted that early manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 elections has already intensified, with aspirants consolidating support and countering narratives that could affect their standing.

The Aminu campaign suggested that the rumours may be linked to his rising popularity and increasing acceptance among voters.

“It is evident that those behind these rumours feel threatened by the widespread support he continues to enjoy, urging the public to disregard unverified information”.

Supporters have been encouraged to remain focused and confident in Aminu’s vision and leadership, as the campaign continues to build momentum ahead of the polls.

While the political landscape in the state is expected to evolve in the coming months, Aminu’s camp insists that he remains resolute and fully committed to the democratic process.

New Telegraph reports that the 2027 governorship election in Adamawa State will be highly competitive, with several aspirants expected to declare their intentions when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lift the ban on campaigns.