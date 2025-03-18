SDP Extension Of APC, Galadima Insists

Share

Following the recent wave of defection, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) Buba Galadima, has described the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Galadima who spoke on Tuesday on Arise Television’s The Morning Show claimed that the SDP was merely an extension of the APC, questioning the party’s independence.

The elder statesman also criticised opposition politicians who rejoined the APC after contesting elections, insisting that the NNPP would not enter coalitions just to gain power.

He cited the case of former Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, known as Jandor, who returned to the APC on Monday, citing internal crises in the PDP.

“The SDP is a branch of the APC. It was those APC people that moved to what you now call SDP. How many people from other parties have moved to the SDP?

“That is the question the people or the media should ask. It is not out of place. You are in Lagos, this is the character of Lagos; to decimate opposition.

“Look at what Jandor has done. Look at the support the people of Lagos have given Jandor. In fact, I will say that he won the election. It was taken away from him.

“But look at him, he just backpedalled and went back to the APC. How are we going to do opposition? We should do opposition of principles, even if you’re alone, you should stand on your own principles.

“We are a party of ideology. We are a party of principle. We don’t just go into a coalition for the sake of it because we want power at all costs.

“We are content with the platform we have. One day, we can grow this party and win the national election.”

