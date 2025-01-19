Galacticos All-Stars set to launch academy in Lagos

Share

One of the top All Stars clubs in Lagos, Galacticos All Stars, Ikeja, has announced the decision to launch an academy while also improving the development of the club.

According to the president of the club, Victor Obenwa, football is just one of the numerous objectives of the club and setting up an academy is another way of taking football to the next stage in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

“Galacticos is not just about football,” he said.

“That’s why our motto is Champagne Soccer. Now what that means is there is a whole lot more, you know, synergy outside football. My business now, I started it with a member here that I didn’t know before, and this is 10 years now into that business. We’re doing well, making good volumes and turnover. So it’s a club that has started with its vision of going, moving forward, having a foundation, having an academy, a lot of that. So we’ve been into a whole lot of philanthropic activities.

“I would say our aspiration for 2025 is trying to keep togetherness. At this age, you need people that you can call once and they are there for you. That’s all it’s all about. On Saturdays, we keep body and soul together by playing football, but then you still need to socialize with each other.

“We already have an academy coming up that will look for places to institute them so that we can see how we can push people, get talent and push them into professional football. And not just professional football, but also in business.”

Share

Please follow and like us: