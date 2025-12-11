YouTube has unveiled its Nigeria 2025 rankings, spotlighting the content creators, artistes and videos that captured the nation’s attention throughout the year.

Gospel sensation Akinade Ibuoye, popularly known as Gaise Baba, emerged as the year’s biggest musical standout, taking the number one position on YouTube’s music chart.

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli also claimed a major win, earning the title of Nigeria’s Top YouTube Creator for 2025.

The announcement was shared in a statement signed by Addy Awofisayo, YouTube’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, and reported on Wednesday, December 10.

Gaise Baba’s hit track, “No Turning Back II”, featuring Gospel Minister Lawrence Oyor, dominated the music category as the most-viewed YouTube music video in Nigeria for 2025.

Since its release on May 16, the song has amassed over 41 million views, becoming a viral favourite nationwide.

YouTube Nigeria 2025 Rankings

Top 10 Most-Watched Music Videos

1. Gaise Baba – “No Turning Back II” ft. Lawrence Oyor gearned 41 million+ views, 396,000 likes, 22,000+ comments

2. Shallipopi – Laho

3.Davido – With You ft. Omah Lay

4.Olamide x Seyi Vibez x Asake x Young John – 99 ft. Daecolm

5.Asake – Why Love

6.Rema – Baby Is It a Crime

7.Chella – My Darling

8.Wizkid – Kese (Dance)

9.Shallipopi ft. Burna Boy – Laho II

10.Davido – With You ft. Omah Lay (Visualizer)

Top 10 YouTube Creators in Nigeria

1.Omoni Oboli – Omoni Oboli TV

2.Ibrahim Yekini – Itelediconstudio

3.Uchenna Mbunabo – Uchenna Mbunabo TV

4.Aminu Saira – Saira Movies

5.Maurice Sam – Maurice Sam TV

6.Ruth Kadiri – RuthKadiri247

7.ApataTV+

8.Uche Montana – Uche Montana TV

9.Sonia Uche – Sonia Uche TV

10.Brain Jotter – Brain Jotter