YouTube has unveiled its Nigeria 2025 rankings, spotlighting the content creators, artistes and videos that captured the nation’s attention throughout the year.
Gospel sensation Akinade Ibuoye, popularly known as Gaise Baba, emerged as the year’s biggest musical standout, taking the number one position on YouTube’s music chart.
Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli also claimed a major win, earning the title of Nigeria’s Top YouTube Creator for 2025.
The announcement was shared in a statement signed by Addy Awofisayo, YouTube’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, and reported on Wednesday, December 10.
Gaise Baba’s hit track, “No Turning Back II”, featuring Gospel Minister Lawrence Oyor, dominated the music category as the most-viewed YouTube music video in Nigeria for 2025.
Since its release on May 16, the song has amassed over 41 million views, becoming a viral favourite nationwide.