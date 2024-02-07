Gains Of Tinubu’s Economic Policies Will Be Far Reaching – Sylva

Timipre Sylva, former Governor of Bayelsa State has assured Nigerians that the gains of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic policies will be massive and far-reaching.

A statement signed on Wednesday by Sylva’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Julius Bokoru, said Chief Sylva remains very much in line with President Tinubu’s economic policies.

Bokoru recalled that Sylva, a former Petroleum Minister while campaigning for Tinubu in Bayelsa during the last election described the President as a “modern industrialist”.

The statement stated that there was never a time Sylva directly or indirectly wrote any article against President Tinubu’s economic policies insisting that Sylva remained a known and vocal believer of President Tinubu’s economic blueprint.

The statement continued “My attention was recently drawn to an article, which was critical and caustic to the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu.

“The fact is made even more apparent by the fact that I campaigned on the fundamentals of President Tinubu’s ideals: modesty, clarity and a sincere absence of speculation, an agenda of the people for the people”.

“The idea of the article, its originators and sponsors, is to create a wedge between Chief Timipre Sylva and his Principal President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is a cheap shot and one of the most unintelligent acts of political schemes. It reeks of helplessness, lethargy and classless desperation.

“It doesn’t take rocket science to understand that the financiers of such vile acts of antagonism against the Federal Government are those who have made it their life’s single purpose of destroying my image.

“Their antecedents have made them predictable. So promoting, sponsoring and producing phantom articles, articles they don’t believe themselves, with the ghastly intent of tying their utter mischief to Chief Sylva is nothing that cannot be anticipated, it is not even close to the inner bowels of their cynicism and evil.

“The author of the said piece is not my spokesman or that of APC in Bayelsa State. The thoughts expressed are the ruminations of an individual expressing his personal views which aren’t mine.

” I have campaigned tirelessly on the efficacy of the president’s economic plans and believe strongly that as a country we are on course for a healthier, sustaining economy.

“I’m certain President Tinubu is busy with the task of governance before him and would not be distracted by ridiculous propaganda churned out by anxious, desperate characters who thrive only in their attempts to create discord and chaos.