Gains in Tier 1 Banks Boost Benchmark Index by 4BPS

The domestic bourse ended the session mixed albeit with a bullish tilt as the benchmark Index managed to eke out a meager 0.04 percent gain to close at 67,353.23 points. Gains in ZENITH- BANK (+1.21%), GTCO (+0.71%) and UBA (+1.62%) drove the market into the green despite losses in ACCESS- CORP (-1.18%), FBNH (-0.31%) and WAPCO (-1.02%).

As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 31.42 per cent, as market capitalization gained N15.29 billion to close at N37.00 trillion. The total volume traded advanced by 5.2 percent to 397.56 million units, valued at N4.70 billion, and exchanged in 6,165 deals.

WEMABANK was the most traded stock by volume at 88.99 million units, while GTCO was the most traded stock by value at N828.48 million. On sectors, the Banking (+0.7%), Insurance (+0.3%), and Oil and Gas (+0.2%) indices posted gains, while the Consumer Goods index closed flat.

The Industrial Goods (-0.1%) index was the sole loser of the day. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (1.1x), as 19 tickers gained while 18 tickers lost. GUINEAINS (+9.1%) and ETERNA (+6.9%) recorded the highest gains of the day, while CWG (-10.0%) and RT- BRISCOE (-8.8%) topped the losers’ list.