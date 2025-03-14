Gains In Ramadan Period

Share

To know that God almighty Allah is one ordained to fast for 29 or 30 days at Ramadan period at ever nine month of Islamic calendar, and for cleaning our souls and body so also to purified our souls too, and for rich to know that there poor people who can not avoid 3 square meal 3times daily and they the riches should know that what giving to them, no only for them only therefore they should give out charity not only during Ramadan but all ways, given out charity like food and other necessary things, meanwhile both the poor and the rich must start to prepare for their return to Allah the most high. Ramadan is compulsory for you people of now, as we have compulsory for these people before you.

