Gains In Ramadan Period

The importance of last 10 days of month of Ramadan continuation of fear God, observing solats daily, lailatu li quadr, night of majesity, the night where the Holy Quran revealed to prophet Muhammed ( saw) the that shown us between the light and darkness, so also the changing of our destiny from bad to good if we look for it, therefore, let’s use this last 10 days of Ramadan to look or seek for favor from the God almighty Allah, so also after Ramadan lie continues and fear of God, solats, good character, giving arms to less privileged people.

