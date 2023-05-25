GAINPartners FG On Access To Nutritious Diets For Children,vulnerable Households

With the increasing level of multidimensional poverty in Nigeria, experts have expressed fear that malnutrition at all levels will also rise. To this end, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) has worked with governments, businesses, and civil society, to transform food systems so that they could deliver more nutritious foods for all people, especially the most vulnerable. GAIN is a Swiss-based foundation, launched at the United Nations (UN) in 2002 to tackle the human suffering caused by malnutrition over the years.

Through a partnership heralded by the signing of an MoU with the Federal Ministry Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, GAIN seeks to support the effective implementation of the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) of the Federal Government of Nigeria as well as all other efforts aimed at enhancing access to safe and nutritious diets among primary school age children and women from vulnerable households generally classified as poor and vulnerable (Bottom of Pyramid).

The MoU will advocate for the achievement of the Common Goal of the NHGSFP, through actions aimed at driving a common vision for nutrition in line with the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) and the National Policy on Food and Nutrition. GAIN and the Federal government are committed to working together to jointly explore other viable opportunities for resources and related inputs that could support the achievement of the NHGSFP’s core objectives. This partnership will foster an all- inclusive collaboration aimed at identifying innovative initiatives and opportunities to support and strengthen the effective implementation of the NHGSFP.

This will beachieved through sustainable and collective effort intended to address malnutrition and improve food safety in Nigeria. The prevalence of malnutrition in Nigeria goes beyond the ability to purchase food. It is ingrained in those structural, cultural, and physiological predispositions that hinder Nigerians from considering nutrition as a priority in the light of other challenges. Similarly, affordability has been identified as a key factor that limits access to safe and nutritious diets, especially among vulnerable households and low- income consumers.

Lack of healthier diets leads to increased malnutrition, in all its forms, which imposes avoidable developmental consequences on the nation. It stretches the economy and places additional burden on the individual, household, and community safety nets.