GAIN Empowers 300 African Youth Entrepreneurs With Afreximbank Grant

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has extended its grant to the Grand Africa Initiative (GAIN), to facilitate the training of 300 young African entrepreneurs with a focus on entrepreneurship and intra-African trade.

The GAIN-Afreximbank Masterclass on Entrepreneurship and Intra-African Trade scheduled to commence this month, was meticulously designed to equip young African entrepreneurs from various regions of the African continent with essential skills to foster the growth and expansion of their enterprises beyond their national borders.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, the comprehensive six-week programme would allow participants to gain valuable insights into how to build and expand their businesses leveraging the intra-African Market.

In addition, the participants would receive technical guidance, practical training, and business advice from a faculty of international experts.

The Director of AU/AfCFTA Relations and Trade Policy of Afreximbank, Yusuf Daya, emphasized the crucial importance of capacitating young African entrepreneurs to take full advantage of the opportunities availed by the AfCFTA.

He said: “Our renewed support to the GAIN Masterclass underscores the Bank’s efforts to develop skills of African youth and build African entrepreneurial capacity under the Afreximbank Academy (AFRACAD). We look forward to an even more successful program in 2024 following the highly impactful masterclass in 2022 which helped build the capacity of 200 entrepreneurs from across the continent.”

Partnership Lead at GAIN, Jerry Ojima Momoh, expressed his enthusiasm for the training when he said: “This marks the fifth edition of the GAIN Entrepreneurship masterclass series designed to empower African youths. We have two series so far focused on training women and three series now open to both males and females.

“We are happy to have this partnership with Afreximbank again this year to provide invaluable entrepreneurial support to young entrepreneurs. In 2022, we trained participants from 29 countries across Africa.

“Beyond the training, participants will gain in-depth knowledge, build connections, and access mentorship from experienced global mentors, all of which will have a successful impact on their business growth.”