Gain Attention In Magnificent ‘Aso-oke Agbada’

Agbada has been a staple in men’s fashion for centuries, and it’s no surprise that it is still going strong in recent times. The latest Aso-Oke Agbada styles are all about making a statement, and men are rushing to get their hands on the latest looks. From bold prints to embellished details, there’s an Aso-Oke Agbada style for everyone.

Everyone may look (just) good in Àgbàdá, but not everyone looks awesomely classy in Aso-Oke Àgbàdá the grand African Garment, a respectable 4-piece outfit recognized all around the world.

And with the warmer weather on the horizon, there’s no better time to rock Aso-Oke Agbada kaftan than now. The question people ask often is, how should I dress for Agbada? Usually, people mismatch the Agbada dress by wearing what they are not supposed to wear or not wearing what they are supposed to. Saturday Telegraph will guide you with a few relevant tips.

Aso-Oke Agbada is a four-piece outfit consisting of a long sleeve, a trouser, a large outer attire and a cap. People have been wearing it since the 1980s, and due to recent fashion trends, people are wearing it with the right steeze and elegance.

According to Nnamdi Danniels of Cndaniels couture, Aso-Oke Agbada makes more sense when it’s in the right length and size. “First of all, it is very important to wear it in the right size and length. The trouser is supposed to end at your ankle, hence allowing it to rest on the shoe. It shouldn’t be too short or too long to reach the goal. The trousers should not be a skinny fit; they should be a bit loose, as well as the inner shirt and large outward wear”.

