GAIM 6: Fidelity Splashes Millions Of Naira On Youth Corps Members

Fidelity Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to financial inclusion, youth empowerment, and promoting a healthy savings culture by rewarding nine National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members with N500,000 business grants each.

The grants were awarded under the Get Alert in Millions Season Six (GAIM 6) promo, an initiative designed to reward loyal customers with cash prizes totaling N159 million.

The promo, which runs from November 2024 to August 2025, targets various categories of customers, including NYSC members, students, and general customers.

Mr. Osita Ede, Divisional Head of Product Development at Fidelity Bank Plc, stated that this season of the GAIM promo aims to enhance the opportunities for loyal customers to win.

When we launched the GAIM 6 promotion in November 2024, we unequivocally stated that this campaign season is intended to promote inclusivity.

Consequently, we have increased the total prize money to N159 million and added additional draws, beyond the weekly and monthly draws featured in previous seasons.

“Now, we have specific draws catering to various segments of our customer base including women, students, youth corps members, and traders.

It is important to note that these categories of customers also stand the chance to win millions of naira in the monthly and grand draws which we will be hosting till 20 August 2025,” explained Ede.

Nine NYSC customers were selected through a random electronic draw in the first quarter of the GAIM 6 campaign, from various branches nationwide.

They are: Oluwatosin Emmanuel Olowolay – emo and Ekpeno Aniekan George, both from Uyo 2 Branch; Derryk Chidubem Okafor from Trans-Ekulu Branch; Aliyu Idris Adamu from Tudun-Wada Kaduna Branch; Bomane-Aziba Koromo from Nanka Close, Wuse Branch; Asabe Grace Adamu from University of Maiduguri Branch; David Agbai Agwu from Oshogbo Branch; Abdullahi Opeyemi Olajuwon from Airport Road, Lagos Branch; and Eghosa George Orhue from Ado Ekiti Branch.

