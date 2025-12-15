New Telegraph

December 15, 2025
GAH Awards Takes African Leaders Towards Greater Service–Oghene

Founder of the Global African Heroes (GAH) Awards, Dr Princess Oghene, has said the platform is helping to inspire African leaders and business people to deepen their service to the continent through collaboration, innovation and long-term investment.

She spoke at the 2025 edition of the GAH Awards and Business Summit, where top leaders from governance, business and civil society gathered to discuss Africa’s future under the theme Africa Reimag ined: Innovation, Inclusion and Sustainable Growth.

Dr Oghene, who has lived and done business in Nigeria for over 22 years, described Nigeria as her true home and the best place to invest.

She said that despite challenges, Nigerians remain resilient and hardworking. “No country is better than Nigeria for me. This is my father’s land.

Here, you feel at home. We are resilient people. We hustle, we survive, and we always give our best,” she said. The awardees include Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State; Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development; Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior; Dr Allen Onyema, Chairman, Air Peace; Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, Founder of the Women Arise Initiative, and Her Royal Majesty, Olori Ronke Ogunwusi, Founder of Africa Fashion Week London.

