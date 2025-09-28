Gagdi Re-Elected DOSA National President Unopposed

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy and Member representing Pankshin, Kanke, and Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has been re-elected unopposed as the National President of the Dengi Old Students’ Association (DOSA) for a second term.

Gagdi, who was returned unopposed during the DOSA National Convention held at Crispan Hotel, Jos, over the weekend, described his re-election as a call to greater responsibility and an opportunity to further contribute to the development of the education sector in Plateau State, particularly in Pankshin, Kanke, and Kanam local government areas.

“We have been given another responsibility as executive members of DOSA, and it is indeed a big task,” he stated.

Gagdi, who will serve another two-year term, thanked members of the association for renewing their confidence in his leadership, describing the mandate as both an honour and a heavy responsibility.

“I am happy that the Congress has once again entrusted me and other members of the association with this mandate. But I must admit that leadership is a burden one carries with humility and the fear of God,” he said, while praying for divine guidance to fulfill the expectations of members.

Addressing concerns about combining his legislative duties with alumni leadership, the lawmaker emphasized that community service remains more enduring than political office.

“Membership of the National Assembly is a powerful office, but it is for a tenure. Once you leave, you return to the community. Recognition by your people to serve them directly is more important than holding political office,” he noted.

Gagdi pledged to prioritize educational development under his renewed leadership, promising to consolidate the achievements recorded during his first tenure.

“We have been doing our best in education and other areas, and we will continue to improve on those efforts,” he assured.

Other executive members elected to serve with Gagdi include Vice President Mrs. Lohfe Goni; Secretary General, Mr. Danjuma Gwamzhi; Assistant Secretary, Barr. Binta Rabiu; and Financial Secretary, Mr. Stephen Mwan Danladi.

Also elected were Treasurer, Mr. Venzir N. Nanbut; Legal Adviser, Barr. Bitrus Jatau; Publicity Secretary, Hon. Saminu Maigoro; Auditor, Mr. Peter Daniel Mwakin; and Director of Socials, Mr. Sunday Nassah.