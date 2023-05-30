Gagdi, Jaji Congratulate Tinubu, Shettima

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as they take over the reins of power.

In a congratulatory message, the member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency, Plateau State, Gagdi hailed Tinubu, saying that with his dexterity in governance and leadership, Nigeria is on a path to positive change.

He added that the president has the capacity to right the wrongs of previous administrations and ensure that competent hands are engaged to revive comatose sectors of the country.

Gagdi added that President Tinubu’s political journey to the presidency is a deeply inspirational one that proves that with grit, sincerity of purpose, absolute trust in God and an unwavering commitment to empowering others, one can attain the greatest heights.

He expressed confidence in his ability to deliver on the promise of democracy to the Nigerian people because his track record shows excellence and dedication to duty.

The speakership aspirant saluted Vice President Kashim Shettima, who he said led Borno State at the darkest and most difficult of times, and did not for once desert his people or renege on his responsibilities.

According to him, “These are men who have demonstrated their commitment to our great country, and as President and Vice-President, our hope in a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria that works for all citizens irrespective of class, ethnicity and religion has indeed been renewed.

Also, another speakership aspirant, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, has congratulated Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his assumption of office as the President, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces.

In a congratulatory message, Jaji wished him a successful tenure as he takes on the daunting task of leading the largest and greatest country in Africa.

“A big congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his swearing-in ceremony, which marks the beginning of the daunting task of leading our great country.

“I am confident that with his wealth of experience and leadership qualities, President Tinubu will build a united and vibrant country that all citizens will be proud of”.