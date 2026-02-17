Gagdi Donates Relief Materials To Victims Of Bandits, Kidnappers

The member representing Pankshin, Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has donated relief materials worth over N5 million to victims of bandit attacks and kidnappings in his constituency.

Records show that no fewer than N225,950,000 has been paid as ransom for kidnapped persons and rustled livestock in the area from 2022 to date. In several instances, stolen cattle were only returned after families negotiated and paid ransom.

Gagdi, who also chairs the House Committee on Navy, presented the relief materials in Dengi, the headquarters of Kanam Local Government Area, Plateau State.

He explained that the intervention fulfilled promises made to affected persons alongside the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda. Gagdi pledged N30 million, while the APC chairman promised N15 million to support the affected communities.

According to Gagdi, “It was our collective resolve that, beyond cash donations, we should provide items that would directly assist victims of insecurity in the Garga area. By the grace of God, today we are donating 200 bags of rice, 200 bags of maize, 100 bags of beans, 200 male wrappers, 200 female wrappers, 250 clothes for children of affected families donated by my wife, Dr. Leila Yusuf Gagdi, as well as 200 blankets.

“We have also donated five Bajaj motorcycles, each costing over one million naira, to selected beneficiaries. In addition, N100,000 will be given to each family that lost a loved one and another N100,000 to each person who lost a motorcycle, alongside replacement motorcycles and other support items.

“That is one of the reasons we are here today, together with my political mentors, family, and supporters, to stand with the affected families.

“The second reason for our visit is to donate food items to the Muslim community as they commence the Ramadan fast by Wednesday, God willing, Insha Allah. We are donating 350 bags of 50kg rice, 350 bags of 10kg rice, 200 bags of millet, 100 packs of maize, 200 packs of beans, more than 50 jerrycans of vegetable oil, as well as salt, tomato paste, and other essential items to support families during Ramadan,” he said.

The committee chairman for collating data on affected persons in the constituency, Hon. Sadat Garga, disclosed that victims were drawn from four wards: Garga, Moonbutbo, Kansaru, and Karam in Kanam LGA.

He stated, “Over 11 persons were killed and more than 374 persons kidnapped. A total of N225,950,000 was paid as ransom for both persons and livestock. In some cases, rustled cattle were returned only after ransom was paid. The economic damage has been enormous.

“For distribution, we developed a clear template. Families who lost loved ones have specific allocations, while those who lost animals are covered under a structured plan. Records were carefully collated village by village to ensure fairness and accuracy.

“About 17 persons lost their motorcycles. Although five motorcycles have been provided, they will not be given strictly to those who lost motorcycles alone. Priority will go to families that lost human lives and those who paid the highest ransom. For instance, some families paid as much as N28 million to kidnappers. A village head was also killed. Therefore, the motorcycles will go to the most severely affected cases, while other items will be distributed accordingly.”

The Ra’an Garga, HRH Alhaji Garba Muhammed, commended the lawmaker for his efforts toward security and the welfare of his constituents.

He recalled the 2022 crisis in Garga, describing it as a tragic “Black Sunday,” when over 200 people were reportedly massacred by bandits, noting that the lawmaker intervened to support the community during the aftermath.