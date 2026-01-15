GAFA To FG: Be More Accountable In Addressing Insecurity

The Global Association of Female Attorneys (GAFA) has called on the Federal Government to be more accountable in addressing Nigeria’s insecurity issues, particularly following the murder of one of its members, Princess Mediatrix NwamakaChigbo.

GAFA’s International President, Chinelo Iriele, in a press statement, emphasized that protecting lives and property is a fundamental duty of the government, and citizens should not be left to bear the burden of their own safety. “The protection of lives and property ought to be a foremost priority of any responsible government.

Regrettably, this does not appear to be the prevailing reality in Nigeria, where citizens are repeatedly subjected to violent crimes, often without the perpetrators being identified or held accountable.

“The recurring loss of innocent lives underscores the troubling reality that citizens are increasing ly left to bear sole responsibility for their own safety and security.

We yearn for leadership that places humanity above politics, governance above campaigns, and the welfare of citizens above all other interests.

It is profoundly distressing that lives continue to be lost daily, with little accountability and diminishing hope for justice. “Princess Mediatrix was abducted and murdered on January 5, 2026. GAFA is demanding that the authorities investigate the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice”, the statement reads.