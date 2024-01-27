Gadzama Congratulates Nigerian Law Society on Their Victory in Court

ASenior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Joe Gadzama, believes that the judgement of the Federal High Court ordering the Corporate Affairs Com- mission to approve the name of a new body of lawyers is a victory for the Nigerian constitution and lawyers in Nigeria. The learned silk, who spoke to the media in Abuja, lauded the Nigeria judiciary for the landmark judgment.

He praised the courage and boldness of Hon. Justice Gladys Olotu of the Federal High Court, who delivered the judgement. Chief Gadzama, who is a Life Bencher, noted that just like in many other climes, the Nigerian legal practice sector will now experience and enjoy competitive development owing to the possible multiplicity of lawyers’ associations as captured in the popular saying, ‘the more the merrier.’

He congratulated the entire leadership and members of the Nigerian Law Society on the victory recorded against the Corporate Affairs Commission in the Federal High Court. He said: “The Federal High Court ruling has far-reaching implications for the legal profession in Nigeria. “There is now the need to amend the laws regulating and engaging lawyers in Nigeria to reflect the current position and reality of the law.”

According to Gadzama, “interesting times lie ahead for legal practice in Nigeria and I believe 2024 will be a good year for legal practitioners.” He debunked the notion that the birth of the NLS would be to rival the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), adding that the sky is large enough to accommodate many shining stars. He also believes that the different lawyers’ professional associations will rather complement each other.