Gada, PDP Spokesman, Condole Dingyadi Over Son’s Death

Sen. Abubakar Gada, a leading figure of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Hassan Sayinnawal have condoled with Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi over the passing of his son, Hamza.

Dingyadi, a former Senior Special Assistant on Media to the National Chairman of PDP, lost his son on August 27 after a brief illness. Hamza was buried according to Islamic rites on the same day in Sokoto.

Gada urged Dingyadi and his family to find solace, considering the loss as destiny. He described the death as a great loss to the family and community, recognising that losing a humble and disciplined youth was devastating.

Gada said the visit aimed to foster brotherhood and belonging. He prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and for the family to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Sayinnawal described the late Hamza as a man of the people with deep faith and remarkable humility.

Responding, Dingyadi expressed profound appreciation to the visitors for the personal visit despite his tight schedule. He noted that the gesture demonstrated Sen. Gada’s commitment to the values of unity and compassion in society.

Hundreds of sympathisers across the state are trooping to Dingyadi’s house to offer condolences, including Islamic clerics, politicians, community leaders, and others.