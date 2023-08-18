GADA: Encouraging Women’s Participation In Politics

Since the return of Nigeria to democratic rule, there has been growing concern over the low representation of women in both elective and appointive positions in the country. Women are said to constitute over half of the population globally and are contributing in vital ways to societal development generally In Nigeria, the extant National Gender Policy (NGP) recommends 35 percent affirmative action and seeks for a more inclusive representation of women with at least 35 percent of both elective political and appointive public service positions respectively.

Rejection

Last year, lawmakers reject- ed five gender bills, prompting protests by women at the entrance of the National Assembly in Abuja. This was in complete violation of the NGP. The European Union, through its funded programme, the Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) continues to reiterate the fact that there cannot be strong, effective and legitimate democratic institutions without the inclusion and participation of women.

For Mrs Francisca Effiom, Project Coordinator of Women’s Voice and Leadership Nigeria Project (WVLP), an affiliate of Gender and Development Action (GADA) there cannot be democracy without the inclusion of women in politics and governance. Speaking to our correspondent in Calabar on the importance of giving women a fair share of policy making positions, Mrs. Effiom said: “We advocate for the provision of an equitable playing field for women, either as electorate or candidates.

Advocacy She added: “Through Women’s Voice and Leadership Project (WVLP) of Action Aid Nigeria, GADA as an implementing partner is pushing the frontiers for more women participation and representation in governance. “Indeed, there has been a debate as to whether women should take a prime place in politics in the country.

While some agree that women cannot be isolated from leadership positions and therefore, must be carried along in the development of the country, others, however, have some reservations, believing that a woman’s brain only works well in the kitchen. “These reservations, for instance, explain why some men ignore their girl child while ensuring that their boys benefit maximally from education.

This also explains why men dominate the political terrain, nearly making it an exclusive area for themselves. “Clearly, the lens with which men see women may have been manufactured and distributed across ethnic lines, especially in Africa in the distant past but man has since transited from Stone Age to modern age, hence the new drum beat that heralds women’s emancipation.

“The involvement of Gender And Development Action (GADA) in mentoring women to take a dive into politics is therefore, one of the many steps to nip agitation for political inclusion in the bud.”

GADA

According to Mrs Francisca Effiom, in Cross River State, the organisation is doing all within available resources to strengthen women’s political participation so that they can be “influencers of policy.” She explained that GADA takes seriously issues that affect women, the reason they continue to build new partnerships with state actors and stakeholders “on strategies to implement the state gender policy on increased women participation in politics.

“Furthermore, GADA aims at mainstreaming young women and girls in tertiary institutions into political activities while advocating for quota increase for girls and young women vying for leadership positions in tertiary institutions.” Mrs. Effiom maintained that GADA also motivates and inspires women to make informed decisions in taking up leadership roles and positions in governance as well as help Increase women’s participation in decision-making in private and public spaces

“We provide intervention through media platforms for stronger capacities for advocating, convening, coalition building for active women/ girls participation in politics, leadership and decision making. We have worked hard to strengthen mechanisms for institutional and societal response to violence,” she noted.

Encouragement

The GADA state coordinator posited that encouraging women to have access and control over economic resources was fundamental to women emancipation just as she advocated for an increase in the capacities of Local Women’s Right Organisations and Network Movements in Nigeria to effectively promote and protect the rights of women and girls in Nigeria So far, GADA has been able educate young girls, especially in higher institutions where to they are being encouraged to seek positions of responsibility.

This has motivated them to join students’ Union politics. Continuing, Mrs. Effiom said: “We are interested in advancing the rights and development of women and girls all over Nigeria, and engage their critical needs through various activities that target the social, political and economic context of the country.” She is satisfied that a good number of women contested various political positions, but regretted that the 35% affirmative action which women have been agitating for was yet to materialise.

Interest

“Recently, we had field data collection exercise of interested young women and girls in politics from three tertiary institutions in Cross River State for proper mainstreaming into political activities “Twenty seven eligible young women and girls trained as enumerators for data collection in the three selected tertiary institutions of the University of Calabar, Cross River University of Technology and College of health for mainstreaming young women into political activities,” she disclosed.