Gabriela Salgado, a South African Forward, sustained a leg fracture on Tuesday at the 88th minute during the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Reports reveal that the semi-final match left the player in a critical state. After medical attention, New Telegraph Daily gathered that she was diagnosed with a mid-shaft fracture of her left leg.

The situation took a toll on both teams, as the players were visibly distressed during Salgado’s treatment on the pitch.

Following the incident, Rasheedat Ajibade, Captain of the Super Falcons, led a selected group of players to visit the wounded player on Wednesday. To show support, they presented her with a signed jersey and a note that expressed their sympathy

“The entire Super Falcons of Nigeria family, from players and coaches to staff, were profoundly saddened to learn of the serious injury sustained by Gabriela Salgado during yesterday’s match.

“Our immediate thoughts are solely with her for comfort, care, and the recovery journey ahead. We are holding Gabriela, her teammates, her family, and close friends in our hearts, sending our deepest wishes for strength and resilience.

“Our immediate focus, and our enduring concern, is solely for her well-being, comfort, and recovery. The spirit of competition instantly fades in moments like these, replaced by a shared sense of care for a fellow athlete.

“As fellow members of this football community, The Super Falcons NGR stands firmly alongside Banyana Banyana in solidarity and support.

“Our collective wish is for Gabriela’s steady healing, renewed strength, and a return to the pitch when she is ready, surrounded by the unwavering support of the team and community.”