Gabriel Oluwatosin: Why I’m making Motorsport wear popular in Nigeria

Share

Gabriel Oshikoya Oluwatosin is popularly known as Gabriel Tosh Lagos in the biking community in Nigeria. Beyond being the Founder of Gabriel Tosh MotorSport and Urban Lifestyle brand, Gabriel is a power biker, a fast car driver, and he often refers to himself as a non-professional street car racer. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the deep thinker, who loves to research every detail of his fashion brand speaks about the motorsports community which Nigerian fashion industry is yet to tap into

We know there are Bikers and car racers in Nigeria but not sure about community..

I am a biker and a car racer and of course, there is a community here in Nigeria.

There are bike groups. I belong to Ace Bikers club and there are other bike groups like Bad Gang, Metallical Riders, Alimosho Bikers. We have Festac 77 riders and too many other groups like that. We all belong to the same community and we are under one umbrella.

For the car guys, we have BMW group, we have the Mercedes-Benz club and we have so many other clubs too.

I own the Gabriel Tosh Luxury brand. I am also the MD of ZIlla Luxury and Prinzilla Luxury brand solutions, a printing and branding agency.

We have clients like Glovo, Gokada, Bet Naija, Beyond Limits, Value Jet and some other companies.

So, the Gabriel Tosh brand is a MotorSports and Urban Lifestyle brand. Before, it was an Afrocentric brand. We still have a little bit of Afrocentric infusion but we transitioned from the Afrocentric brand to the MotorSports and Urban Lifestyle because the MotorSport has always been my thing from long time ago and I believe so much in the motor sport. I know that the Nigerian fashion industry has not really elevated the motorsports fashion and we are trying to bring in something new.

Most Nigerians that love motorsports buy other brands abroad and we are trying to do our own home grown fashion line for the motorsports and we’ve created a community for the motor sports fashion and we hope to expand it as much as we can, so that the foreign counterparts can also recognize us and then the international market can also buy and accept us fully.

How long have you been in the fashion industry?

I’ve been into fashion since 2006. I started as a model as far back as 2004. And I went into full fashion design and sketching. We started with customizing t-shirts as cheap as N200 per shirt then. We were even doing it for free then. But here we are today.

Our products are very affordable. We call them affordable luxury. There are items you will see in other stores for give or take N300,000, N400,000. But we go as low as N80,000 because I don’t believe in excessively pricing products.

My dream is to have one Gabriel Tosh product in every Nigerian home. So, we know that not everybody will be able to afford it if it’s too expensive but we intend to cloth people. Let them have access to this and make sure it is quality clothings.

Don’t you think that doing motorsport fashion is restrictive? Are there enough customers’ patronage for you to be able to make profit and all of that?

From my survey and my years of experience as a power biker, as a car racer and also a Formula 1 enthusiast, the people that love motorsports are way more than the people that engage in motorsports in Nigeria. It could be a motorsport lover. It could be a Hamilton, the Leclerc. It could be a Verstappen, etc. For example, the fact that you watch football and love football doesn’t mean you need to play football. Football fans wear jerseys. So, there are a lot of motorsports fans in Nigeria.

There are a lot of people that love fast bikes and fast cars. They might not have the access to get one or to ride one but you can also feel this emotions and relieve the moment when you have a t-shirt like a Formula One t-shirt or you are having a motocross GP long sleeve t-shirt or you’re having a racing pants or a denim that looks like a proper riding gear. But it’s so fashionable. It’s something you can wear out there. Even the jackets are fashionable; so, that’s what we’re trying to do and there’s a market for it already.

When we were selling the urban and afrocentric products and designs, when we were fully into it, we had a very heavy market but we had restrictions.

Because of my kind of lifestyle, I knew more people in the motorsports and urban lifestyle, which was the main reason I started selling to my own community, the motorsports community. So, if I own a community or if I belong to a community, why don’t I just do what is in my community? Why would I want to do winter clothes while I’m in Nigeria? Definitely doesn’t make any sense.

If you are to wrap in one word, the clients that’s your cater to; what will it be?

We cater to people that love freedom. We cater to people that want to express themselves in the most modest way. The brand doesn’t preach nudity or violence. We just want people that have the free spirits or we have the clients that have free spirits, want to express themselves and people that love Nigeria because our best seller so far, sold over 5,000 units is the Fortis Elite Jersey.

It was a product that I took my time to design. I wanted something to really resonate and affiliate with Nigeria, if you are a Nigerian. While I was thinking of this Tshirt, it was when things were a little bit hard. I thought of it that business was hard for Nigerians; things were hard for Nigerians and then I was telling myself that how do we motivate ourselves?

How do we identify and still try to send a message to people that we all are in the struggle together. A motivation item that speaks what we feel as a people. On the sleeve of that Tshirt, the write up says Blood, Sweat and Goosebumps. So, being a Nigerian, it takes blood, sweat and goosebumps and I’m proud to be Nigerian. And you should also be proud to be in Nigeria. Being a Nigerian and we just wanted people to really accept Nigeria that we know. This is what it is. This is who I am and this is who I represent. It’s been our best seller. It took me like four months to come up with that.

Do we call you an innovator or a dreamer?

I am a creative person.

So, there’s no piece of mine that doesn’t have a story behind it. Every cloth that we put out there is not just clothes. It’s not just there because we want to give people clothes to wear. No, there’s a story line behind it.

Fortis means strong in Latin; which means strong elites. People said we should use strong elite but I said, no. Check our things and and do your findings. You must be somebody with vast knowledge and I study a whole lot.

When I was studying Mass Communication in school, I went to Olabisi Onabanjo University and one of my lecturers will always say ‘you must know something about everything’. And that’s me. So, I do my research a whole lot. There are times I’m doing so much research on a particular product before it hits the street.

I did the sketch. I have a design team apart from me because I can’t do everything myself. I did my sketch and I’m led to believe that anybody that sketches knows how to draw. Are you an artist?

Then, I give the design team and we came up with what we wanted.

I love drawing, I sketch, and I do illustrations but I’m not an artist. I can’t say I’m an artist. I won’t say I’m an artist because an artist is somebody that does it professionally but I am not an artist. I just I do it for fun.

So, you talked earlier about growing motor sports community. I would like you to elaborate more on that and if you don’t mind, what’s the lifestyle of a typical motor sports fan?

The lifestyle of a typical motorsports fan? The person must have some kind of adrenaline rush. You must have heavy self-control because if not, you would love the motorsports to your grave. If you want to engage in it, there must be a level of expertise and control.

Do you come out to race sometime?

Yes, there are times that we just decide to come out to play. There are different events that bring us together like the Chase, shop and rave, etc. There’s an event I organised we started last year. Shop and rave is a motorsports lovers’ event. You come, you shop our products, motorsports products, and then you party. It’s always a very big event.

We’re putting too much energy into this time, hoping and looking that government would also supports this community. We know that there are a lot of things for them to get out to in the public. But then, these are just young people that have come together to create something for themselves, create something for lovers of power biking and motorsports and we are not getting anything in return.

We just try to look for private sponsors and all that. But so far, so good. We love what we do. So, we can’t complain. It’s an expensive hobby but we love what we do.

You mentioned speed and then you said self control. Are they not contradicting each other?

You have the adrenaline rush and then you also have control.

Yes, it’s just like saying why would there be a chef in the kitchen and you know the food is getting burnt or why would a chef be in the kitchen and the food is over seasoned.

The fact they are using so many spices does not mean the food should be over-spiced. It’s probably because he can control his excesses.

Racing is about the driver, not the car.

Not the car?

Yes, you can have a Mercedes-Benz with a V8 engine and if I’m doing a street racing I can use a Corolla and I’ll fully beat you to it.

The handling and expertise is very important. If you cannot control your speed, if you cannot control the vehicle you’re using, you should not be in that vehicle in the first place.

So how does it apply to you as a person and also to your business?

That is discipline. If you can think fast, you can drive fast. I don’t get into situations where I can’t get out of it. I have this mindset of whatever happens, keep moving. What’s the way out?

I’m not dwelling in on one spot asking why has this happened or anything.

If you find yourself in one tight corner, the next thing you should be looking for is your way out. So, while I’m driving, I’m not the boring driver that just sticks to one lane. I filter a lot of lanes with my car and I drive a 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a turbo charged engine.

However, I took a break from riding to focus on the business although I didn’t leave the community. I will be back. I can’t leave the community. I’m too grounded. I took a break but before I took my break, I have been riding since 2006. But my latest bike before I stopped was a Tracer 9 GT 2022 model.

Where were you introduced to this kind of lifestyle or were you born that way?

So, in life, you find your part.

Back to Gabriel Tosh. How old is the brand?

When I started, I was running Solo. Then, I transitioned into Hush and Tush. And I used Hush and Tush throughout my years in the university until 2013.

Hosh and Tosh was my name; Tosin Oshinkoya and Henry Oshinkoya; my dad. He was an invisible partner and was always supporting from behind.

So, I’ve had the experience since 2006; I was scribbling on shirts and then, you know, it’s started from the bottom using our feeding money to buy stickers and paint and work on shirts. We had criticism- a lot of criticism back then and I’m glad I made them proud because I have never worked for anybody.

How did you start?

So, for one semester in my university days, I wasn’t doing anything pertaining to the fashion. In Second semester, 100 level, we had final year students wanting to do stuff and they brought police T-shirts to me then and I said I can write your names on this shirt. They said are you serious? I said yes, I still had some of my materials in the house and I did First one, second one, third one, till the whole Mass Communication graduates gave me their T-shirts to work on. And then, I said to myself, if I could make this much, just by having fun, then its something to continue. Back then, I did it for N300 each. It’s something I did without stressing. I just put the inscription on the shirt, sun dry it and then give it to the owner. And it was lasting. It was really nice. I figured I can just do my thing and manage it with school.

So, while I was in the university then, I would have to come to the Lagos to buy materials or do production and we had lecturers that knew the number of us that were in class. So, I couldn’t skip lectures. I wasn’t an average student. I was really involved.

Did you start racing back in school?

I didn’t started driving until I was in 400 level but the riding bike started with my father’s bricklayer. He had a Suzuki 90. The black one and I introduced myself to it. So, then in school, I had friends who had cars. I’m sure my father knew I was an experimentalist. So, he didn’t give me a car till I left school. Even though, I had one. He didn’t let me take it to school. He said ‘you will probably go and knock yourself out, or you will have an accident’ because he knew who I am with automobiles.

How do you come up with the inspiration for your designs?

I’m a very deep thinker and a lover of humanity and it means I love God too because humanity is God’s creation and I put humanity first. I tap my inspiration from deep thinking, life, my immediate environment. I talk to people a lot. Also, I’m that type that wants to know what is on people’s mind. I’m very curious. I am really a curious person. I don’t just sit on my ideology and just say ‘that’s it’. I’m not a rigid person. I look for knowledge as much as I can and I tap into other people’s pool of knowledge.

So, we have a factory in Ojuelegba, though we just moved to Ogudu- a 5 bedroom duplex. We wanted a creative hub, where we would not have distractions. So, we had to leave the whole noise of Ojuelegba because your environment also influences your life, influences your decisions, influences your creativity.

I wanted a serene environment and then I moved everybody down to Ogudu but we still have equipment in Ojuelegba for those that want to walk in and print. For those that want to walk and get private t-shirts. So, that was where we were before we started to move down to Lekki.

And we found out that a lot of our customers were on the Island.

Are you having any runway or collection show soon?

Yes, I’m thinking about the 27th. We are dropping a jean collection; you get a riding pant.

So let’s just get this all. What do you work on?

We do Jerseys, jeans, Faze caps, biker gears, vests, polos, casuals, etc

Where do you source your materials and can we call you made in Nigeria brand?

So, there are some local fabrics and there are some foreign fabrics. But then, the Nigerian textile market is not very strong. We are a made in Nigeria brand. The only thing we import is our t-shirts; custom made from China but every resource is made here, locally. We constantly get equipments to meet up the latest trends, because it’s very important not to become throwback. So, we try to look for the new print technologies and infuse it into our design. There are some of our shirts that you might see like five or six different techniques of prints. The brand is a very intentional one.

We want to give people what they would be very happy with. Not just wearing it because of the name.

Do you believe in what many fashion brands are doing now trying to promote Nigerian brand?

Well, promoting Nigerian fabrics is not bad. We have an Adire collection. We have an Adire T-shirt collection, an Adire pants’ collection, Adire shorts collection and it’s also one of our best sellers. I’m trying not to throw away couture.

Share

Please follow and like us: