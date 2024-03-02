GABRIEL AFOLAYAN: Netflix Came As Nollywood Saviour

Gabriel Afolayan has mastered his craft so well and blessed fans with his acting prowess. One of Nigeria’s good looking actors, Afolayan has earned recognition both home & abroad. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, the love ballad musician cum actor spoke about his role in Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre, career among others.

How will you describe your experience on the set of Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre?

It was hectic fun if there is any word like that. Like I said it is a big job, not by mouth, but by the scale and the resources involved, by the fact that we had to travel from Lagos down to Igbo Jaye. And that’s really like two states behind. And you don’t get up and get ready to do something that is not fruitful; so we saw it before we launched into it, and the fact that we knew that it would turn out nice.

Knowing the details of the project and considering the indigenous nature of it, how much of Gabriel did you portray?

Well, I wouldn’t call it local. As an actor, you must not take a role too far from your character because you must be comfortable in your role. And I love, love, so acting in love and selflessness, is a lot similar to my character. If I’m ready to do something, I do it with my all and once I’ve made up my mind that I will do something. I will do it, so the doing is coming from the decision for me, so there is a lot of me in Akin’s character and a lot of Akin in myself, except for places I had to make tweaks, I could tell there was a bit of Gabriel here, but hey this is Akin, so we could work something out.

How easy or tough was it for you to fit in into the series project knowing that you were not part of the feature length movie released last year?

Well, Anikulapo feature length movie was a test to see if the audience would love it. And they did and it got awards. So I could get into the role as it diversified and spanned across more than just love. As you can see there is heroism, selflessness, family bond, leadership tussle among others. The only difference now is that he is a strong man but we are juxtaposing it with a selfless lover; if you are in love you are weak, it doesn’t mean you are a weak person, it just means the love will weaken you. So blending that his weakness with a strong point will give the viewer a strong sense of the 360 feeling, it’s not flaccid, it’s not a bad character, it’s one that has feel good emotions, with sorrow and joy and all that. Bravery and all, so it was an exciting time for me.

You shot for months, were there moments you were tired and wanted to give up?

No there was never a time like that. We woke up with big smiles every day, because the work we would have done inspires us for the next day. Always a better tomorrow and repeating the process every day. We knew if we went through the process of making it, no matter how hard it is, we will end up enjoying, so the end result was guiding our daily practices.

What’s the synergy like with other characters involved?

It was sweet, and the kicker is a blend of veterans and the new team, and it’s a big industry. You either experience being on set with a veteran or you are one yourself, you will know that based off your experience as well. It was the best of both worlds, coming together to work with both team of actors looking forward to meeting each other. And it was fun, wisdom and vibes everywhere. There is fun on and off set. We never jeopardised our fun for anything. So work is work. And fun is necessary.

The Afolayans are big on culture, do you think Nigerian film makers are doing well in telling our stories?

We will all do our best, everyone has reasons they are in the game. Whatever you’re doing has to be from your vantage point. So everyone is trying their best. But we can’t start pointing fingers. As even the metropolitan story is superb, the cinemas are boiling right now. Girl’s story, robbery, gangster. We are everywhere. So it doesn’t have to be culture all the time. Once we start doing traditional stuff then we will do it as well.

You appear most time in selected movies, is it that you don’t want to feature in movies or you don’t get invited to be part of movie projects?

This question cracks me really hard when you say I appear in selected movies in the industry. I don’t bounce in and bounce out. It is just a careful career choice that I have chosen. I wish I could show you the number of scripts I get regularly that I don’t entertain.

You have always been like this…

The truth is I am only trying to make careful career choices for myself and giving the best of myself to the craft when the time is right. I don’t have to entertain all the jobs that come my way but I love to do what makes me happy and gives my career the facelift it needs.

With newbies in the industry, how do you ensure that your career keeps getting the attention it deserves?

Like I said, I have chosen a career path that I must follow carefully and consciously. It does not mean my career will not be in the spotlight or I have to force my way into the game. Half of the time, it is always good to do things that resonate with you and your brand because whether you like it or not, whatever you feel as an actor in the role you are playing is what the audience will feel when they see you in the movie.

Between music and movie which is your Favourite?

It is the same attention I give to both. I cannot say I love one more than the other. I can’t just pick one because the passion I have for acting is the same I have for music. This is for those that think I want to quit acting for music; no, there is nothing like that. Acting is forever with me; music is an added trait. It’s more of a case of an actor who doesn’t want to sit down and stay idle when he’s not on set, and goes to the studio so that things can keep happening. That’s what’s up!

What is your take on Netflix collaborations with Nigerian filmmakers?

Netflix is our saviour, they are the shoulder we are sitting on now, and they invested in it and we couldn’t have it any better, shout out to Netflix.