Gabriel Afolayan Confirms Rumours Of Twins With Another Woman

Famous Nollywood actor and sensational singer, Gabriel Afolayan has officially confirmed the birth of his twins with his second wife amid the divorce of his first wife.

It would be recalled that news of his twins’ birth was initially reported by an anonymous Instagram blogger, Gistlovers, last year, 2022.

The controversial blog revealed that his first wife had taken legal action to compel him to sign divorce papers, seeking her freedom.

The blogger disclosed that the actor was planning a naming ceremony for his girlfriend at her parents’ house while still legally married.

READ ALSO:

Investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo also confirmed the allegations, noting that the movie star had fathered twins with a woman other than his wife while resisting signing the divorce papers.

In a recent update via his Instagram page, the actor has verified the accuracy of these reports as he celebrated his twins’ birthday.

In a post featuring a photo of his twins and their mother, Gabriel expressed his affection for them, describing them as his entire life.

Sharing their photos, he wrote, “R.E.D.E.F.I.N.A.T.I.O.N happy birthday to my entire crew. ❤️”