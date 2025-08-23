Gabriel Afolayan Calls For Constructive Criticism In Nollywood

Ace Nollywood actor and musician, Gabriel Afolayan has urged both fans and industry professionals to embrace constructive criticism, stressing that it is essential for the growth and development of the Nigerian film industry.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Beats, the Citation star explained that the best way to assess Nollywood’s progress is through honest feedback from audiences and filmmakers alike.

He said, “Criticism is needed. How do we get better if people are not ready to talk about what we are doing? Both the audience and filmmakers have to come together.”

When asked whether Nollywood is prepared to produce action films, the actor responded with confidence, stating that the industry is “Ready for everything.”

According to him, Nigerian audiences are open-minded and willing to embrace any film genre once it is well executed.

“Nollywood is ready for everything. Trust me, we just need to keep serving. You don’t know how intelligent people are until you create something that blows their minds.

“Even if you think you’ve made a great film, until the audience watches and decides it’s good, nothing else really matters,” he added.

READ ALSO:

Afolayan went on to commend Nigerian viewers for their sharp taste and detailed analysis of films, noting that their critiques often sound like professional evaluations.

“The taste buds of Nigerians when it comes to movies are very sharp. You see people in the medical field analysing films as if they were part of the production.

“Ordinary people dissect movies, and you’ll be amazed. We make these films for them,” he explained.

The actor further stated that while filmmakers play an important role in creating movies, ownership ultimately lies with the audience, whose acceptance determines a film’s success.

“A film doesn’t belong to the filmmaker; they are just instruments the universe uses to put it together. The audience decides if it is good enough, and that’s when it truly brings returns to the filmmaker,” he said.