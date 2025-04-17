Gabon Striker Dies After Falling From Building In China

Gabonese international footballer Aaron Boupendza has died at the age of 28 after falling from the 11th floor of a building in China, the Gabonese Football Federation (Fegafoot) confirmed yesterday.
“The Gabonese international died following a fall from the 11th floor of his building in China where he was playing for Zhejiang FC,” Fegafoot said in a statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
Boupendza, who played as a centre-forward, had a prolific career across multiple countries and leagues.
He was a standout performer during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Cameroon, where Gabon reached the round of 16 before being eliminated by Burkina Faso.
