Gabon Striker Dies After Falling From Building In China

Gabonese international footballer Aaron Boupendza has died at the age of 28 after falling from the 11th floor of a building in China, the Gabonese Football Federation (Fegafoot) confirmed yesterday.

“The Gabonese international died following a fall from the 11th floor of his building in China where he was playing for Zhejiang FC,” Fegafoot said in a statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Boupendza, who played as a centre-forward, had a prolific career across multiple countries and leagues.

He was a standout performer during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Cameroon, where Gabon reached the round of 16 before being eliminated by Burkina Faso.

