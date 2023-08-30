Gabon President Under House Arrest – Coup Leaders

Military officials on Wednesday revealed that President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon is presently under house arrest and one of his sons has been detained for “treason”.

This is coming hours after the Gabonese military leaders declared they had overthrown the government in a live broadcast on Gabon Television.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that that the Gabonese soldiers operating under the auspices of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions gave a nationally televised address outlining their plans to replace President Ali Bongo.

Speaking in a statement that was read aloud on national television, the Coupists stated that President Ali Bongo was under house arrest and was being cared for by his family and physicians.

READ ALSO:

The soldiers cited significant institutional, political, economic, and social difficulties as the causes of the coup, which they dubbed “necessary” for the development of the West African nation.

The junta declared in a speech to the public that was delivered in French but translated into English by AFP, “Our lovely country, Gabon, has always been a refuge of peace.

“Today, the country is going through a serious institutional, political, economic and social crisis.

“To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are cancelled.

“The borders are closed until further notice.”

Details later…