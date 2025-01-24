Gabon Heads For April 12 Presidential Polls In Bid To End Military Rule

Share

Gabon’s council of ministers announced that presidential elections would be held on April 12, ending the military rule that began with a coup in 2023.

A ministerial cabinet meeting minutes confirmed the scheduling of the presidential election.

“Under the terms of this decree, the electoral college is convened for Saturday 12 April 2025,” the minutes of Wednesday night’s meeting read.

Gabon’s interim President Brice Oligui Nguema seized power in a coup, the eighth in West and Central Africa between 2020 and 2023, that ended the longstanding rule of his predecessor Ali Bongo and his family over the oil-rich but impoverished nation, reports al-jazeera.

