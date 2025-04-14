Share

Brice Oligui Nguema, Gabon’s military leader, has won the country’s presidential election by an apparent landslide victory.

Nguema, a former military leader who seized power in a 2023 coup, officially cemented his hold on the country’s leadership after securing a sweeping victory in the presidential election.

According to provisional results announced on Saturday by Gabon’s Foreign Minister, Hermann Immongault, Nguema won a staggering 90.35% of the vote, translating to 575,222 ballots cast in his favour.

His nearest challenger, former Prime Minister Alain Claude Billie-by-Nze, secured just 3.02% of the vote, a result that has raised eyebrows both at home and abroad over the transparency and competitiveness of the election.

READ ALSO

Nguema’s rise to power began on August 30, 2023, when he led the military to oust long-serving President Ali Bongo Ondimba, ending over five decades of Bongo family dominance in Gabonese politics.

The coup came swiftly, just minutes after the country’s electoral commission had controversially declared Bongo the winner of a disputed third term.

Following the power grab, the military annulled the election results and placed Bongo under house arrest, accusing the deposed leader of presiding over a corrupt and broken system.

Nguema then assumed the role of transitional president, promising to return the country to civilian rule — a promise that critics say now appears hollow.

Opposition figures and international observers have flagged serious concerns over the recent vote, pointing to alleged voter suppression, restricted access for independent monitors, and an election environment tilted heavily in favour of the military-backed leader.

While Nguema’s supporters are hailing the victory as a confirmation of national unity and stability, many political analysts and human rights groups caution that Gabon may be witnessing yet another example of a military figure consolidating power under the guise of democratic elections.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

