Gabon Coup: Tinubu’s Working With AU Leaders On Next Line Of Action –Presidency

The Presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu was watching with great concerns the development in Gabon, following the military take-over of power early yesterday. This came as the President engages the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on the political crisis triggered by the recent coup in Niger Republic, and yesterday in Gabon.

Briefing State House Correspondents on the Gabon Coup, yesterday, Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed that the President was working closely with the other African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government on the next line of action on the development.

His words: “President Bola Tinubu is watching closely with deep concern for the country’s social political stability and at the seeming autocratic contention apparently spreading across different regions of our beloved continent.

The President as a man who has made significant personal sacrifices in his own life in the course of advancing and defending democracy is of the unwavering belief that power belongs in the hands of Africa’s great people, and not in the barrel of a loaded gun.

“The President affirms that the rule of law and a faithful recourse to the constitutional resolutions and instruments of electoral dispute resolution must not at any time be allowed to perish from our great continent.

“To this end, the President is working very closely and continues to communicate with other Heads of States in the African Union towards a comprehensive consensus on the next steps forward with respect to how the power in Gabon will play out and how the continent will respond to contagious autocracy we have seen spread across our continent.”

On Tinubu’s engagement with Trudeau, Ngelale said: “The two heads of state mutually agreed that the promotion and protection of constitutional democratic governance on the continent remains a paramount priority, and that the people of Africa living in the Diaspora, continue to urge on the global community to advance the cause of democracy on the continent for the sake of the economic prosperity of all Africans.

“So it is of frontline importance to understand that President Tinubu will continue to engage with heads of state, not just within the African Union, but also around the world, and those engagements are ongoing.” And in a related development, the Commonwealth has expressed deep concern over the military coup in Gabon.

The Secretary-General, Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, voiced fears about the military coup in Gabon, which joined the grouping last year, adding that the bloc was monitoring the situation closely. Scotland said: “The situation is deeply concerning”.