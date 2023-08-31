Gabon Coup: President Bongo Calls For Help As Army Takes Power

Gabonese President Ali Bongo appeared in a video at his home calling on his “friends all over the world” to “make noise” on his behalf after military officers appeared on national television yesterday to say they had seized power and placed the President under house arrest.

They also announced they were annulling the results of an election on Saturday – in which President Bongo was declared the winner – and closing the country’s borders. The development came after Bongo was declared the winner of Saturday’s election. Bongo has been placed in retirement, the head of the country’s presidential guard has told French newspaper Le Monde.

“He is a Gabonese head of state. He is retired and enjoys all his rights. He is a normal Gabonese, like everyone else,” Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema said. It’s unclear who is in charge of the country – the head of the presidential guard denies he’s been installed leader – though he says President Bongo is now “retired”, reports the BBC.

“I am not declaring myself yet, I am not considering any- thing at the moment,” he told the French newspaper. “It is a debate we will have with all the generals.” Bongo’s overthrow would end his family’s 56-year hold on power in the resource-rich West African country.

This would be the eighth coup in former French colonies in Africa in the past three years; France has condemned the latest events. And hundreds of people have taken to the streets of Libreville, the capital of Ga- bon, to celebrate the country’s change of leadership.

Meanwhile, Gabon has been the top trend worldwide today on Twitter, now known as X, with an overwhelmingly positive reaction. This is unlike other recent coups in Africa which have had a much more mixed or negative response. TikTok has also seen people expressing their hope that the coup will “save” the oil-rich na- tion from the nearly six decades of the Bongo family in power.

“It’s senseless to say one family ruled a particular country for 54 years, and still call it ‘a democracy’,” one tweet said. Despite the coup’s popular support, some social media users warn that Gabon’s real test has just begun, and that the country will only experience real change if the military hands over power through fresh democratic elections.