Gabon Coup: ‘Lies Ali Bongo, Father Told Gabonese Coming Home To Roost’ – Rufai Oseni

The anchor of Arise TV, Rufai Oseni on Wednesday asserted that President Ali Bongo’s and his father Omar’s lies to Gabonese are gradually coming to the limelight.

New Telegraph reports that the military officials in the Central African nation of Gabon announced their assumption of power on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

The military leaders, according to BBC reports, are annulling Saturday’s election in which President Ali Bongo was pronounced the victor.

The electoral commission said that Albert Ondo Ossa, Bongo’s major rival, had received 30.77% of the vote, placing him in second place. Ondo Ossa’s campaign team denied any sort of misconduct.

The same family has ruled Gabon for more than 55 out of its 63 years since independence from France in 1960, and Ali’s second term election was also marred with irregularities and violence.

Speaking on the development in a statement shared on his X (previously Twitter) page, Rufai Oseni frowned at the level of lies being told by many African leaders, stressing that the lack of mental capacity and gullibility are why the lies have refused to stop.

He further described the election that produced Ali Bongo as a sham, saying a military coup is not the best solution to African rebirth.

He tweeted, “The reason why lies keep spreading is the gullibility and lack of mental capacity to stop the lies. The gullibility is worse than the guillotine.

“Lies in Africa are directly proportional to the gullibility of those who believe the lies.

“The lies Omar Bongo and His Son Ali Bongo told the Gabonese for over 40 years are finally coming home to roost. Ali Bongo’s sham elections!

“I don’t believe the Military can be the hero of African renaissance—Same Military??? Humor me, brothers and Sisters!”

