Gabon coup leader vows free elections

The leader of Gabon’s military junta has vowed to return power to civilians after “free, transparent” elections. However, in a speech after being sworn in as interim president, he did not give a date for military rule to end. Gen Brice Nguema led last Wednesday’s coup against Ali Bongo, toppling the president shortly after he was named winner of a disputed election.

Crowds of cheering civilians turned up at the inauguration – the coup was welcomed by many eager for change, reports the BBC. However, some say Gen Nguema’s rule will be a continuation of the 55-year Bongo dynasty. Ali Bongo’s father, Omar, was in power for 41 years before he died in 2009 and was succeeded by his son.