Gabon Coup: Cameroon Reshuffle Military Formations

Following the trend of coup d’etat across the West African countries, the President of Cameroon, Paul Biya on Wednesday announced some major changes to the nation’s defence ministry.

New Telegraph reports that Biya’s decision cannot be unconnected to the recent crisis in Niger and Gabon as coups continue to proliferate across the African continent.

It was also gathered that some Presidents are taking proactive steps by reshuffling defence portfolios.

The representative to the presidency in charge of defence, the staff of the air force, the navy, and the police were among the positions that were changed.

In a coup d’état in 1982, Biya took over. His early riding days were clouded by allegations of tyranny and human rights abuses.

The 90-year-old has served as president ever since he rode to power, despite the fact that he later permitted multiparty elections in the nation.