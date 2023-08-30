Gabon Coup: Brice Nguema Named New Gabonese Leader

Following the military officers’ assumption of power on Wednesday, August 30, the Commander of the Republican Guards, Colonel Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema has been selected to oversee the transition in the Gabon Republic.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the military junta announced its takeover of power in the early hour of Wednesday, claiming a deteriorated social climate and that the country’s presidential election on August 26 was rigged.

On Tuesday midnight, the country’s electoral commission declared that the incumbent President, Ali Bongo had scored 64.27 percent of the vote, while the opposition’s Ondo Ossa had received only thirty percent.

The coup on Wednesday demonstrates that the military in Gabon has had enough of the corruption taking on there.

But in a new update, the military leaders announced Col. Nguema who was in charge of the Republican Guards and had the responsibility of guarding the president the new Gabonese leader.

General Grégoire Kouna, a relative of Ali Bongo Ondimba, was succeeded as commander of the Republican Guard—an elite Army Corps tasked with guarding the head of state—in April 2020 by Colonel Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

Recall that Mohammed Bazoum, the then-President of the Niger Republic in West Africa, was placed under house arrest after members of the Presidential Guard launched a coup against him on July 26.

Ali Bongo Ondimba is also under house arrest at The Residence, the president of Gabon’s official residence, while his wife and son are detained somewhere else.