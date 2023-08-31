Gabon Coup: Atiku Sends Strong Message To AU

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 25 general election on Thursday faulted the military’s illegal removal of Ali Bongo as president of Gabon.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Gabonese army personnel took control of the country on Wednesday, August 30 and removed President Ali Bongo under the auspices of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI).

Atiku while reacting to the development in a statement made available to newsmen by his media aide called on the African Union (AU) leadership to approach the military officers amicably.

The former Vice President, however, urged the AU to convince the coup leaders to return to the barracks, adding that democracy has come to stay as a preferred form of government.