Gabon Coup: Atiku Sends Strong Message To AU

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 25 general election on Thursday faulted the military’s illegal removal of Ali Bongo as president of Gabon.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Gabonese army personnel took control of the country on Wednesday, August 30 and removed President Ali Bongo under the auspices of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI).
Atiku while reacting to the development in a statement made available to newsmen by his media aide called on the African Union (AU) leadership to approach the military officers amicably.
The former Vice President, however, urged the AU to convince the coup leaders to return to the barracks, adding that democracy has come to stay as a preferred form of government.
He said, “The coup in Gabon stands condemned. Democracy and democratic governance have come to stay as a preferred form of government, and everything should be done to enthrone, nurture, and sustain it.
“As I suggested in the case of the Niger Republic, the ECOWAS and African Union authorities should open a window of diplomatic engagement that will pave the way for the soldiers to return to the barracks.
“The latest coup brings the number of military takeovers in Central and West Africa to 8 since 2020. This is worrisome and calls for introspection. We may have to focus on dealing with the disease and not the symptoms that birth coups.”
