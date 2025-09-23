Gabon Confers Top Honours On Afreximbank’s President, Vice President

President Brice Nguema of Gabon has conferred the honour of Commander of the National Order of Merit on Prof. Benedict Oramah, outgoing President of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), and Dr. George Elombi, the Bank’s incoming President and current Executive Vice President in charge of Governance, Legal and Corporate Services.

According to a press release, the top national awards, which were presented in Libreville, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a 300-MW EUR 200-million thermal power station financed by Afreximbank, sought to honour President Oramah and Executive Vice President Elombi for “Afreximbank’s support to the Gabonese economy.”

The Gabonese Government said the awards were in recognition of Afreximbank’s pivotal roles in the ongoing transformation of Gabon’s economy. “Over the last decade, the Bank, in collaboration with Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise IIP), have invested in the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) that have become a catalyst for industrial transformation, job and wealth creation, as well as poverty reduction in the Central African country.

The Government also acknowledges the commitment of Afreximbank to supporting its economic transformation agenda, through the Bank’s commitment to invest $5 billion towards domestic processing of manganese, modernisation of the railway network, strengthening of energy production and construction of three power plants in Libreville, Port-Gentil, and Lambaréné,” the statement said.

Accepting the awards, Prof. Oramah reaffirmed Afreximbank’s commitment to supporting economic and social transformation in Gabon through the implementation of the Bank’s mandate to facilitate and finance intra- and extra-African trade. He said: “Executive Vice President, Dr. George Elombi, and I are truly honored by this recognition.

We sincerely appreciate and share the awards with our entire team at Afreximbank, whose hard work and determination continue to pave the way for Africa’s socio-economic transformation.” President Oramah also acknowledged the Government of the Republic of Gabon, under the leadership of President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, for the bold and decisive development agenda that is geared towards restoring hope and prosperity to the people of Gabon.

He added that “we thank the Gabonese government for associating Afreximbank with this ambitious economic transformation agenda.