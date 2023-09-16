G77 Summit: UN Calls For More Fairness For Developing Nations

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has called on nations to build a world that is more fair for developing countries, as he kicked off a summit of the G77 group of emerging economies plus in Cuba, China.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the summit of the G77 group, which was founded in the 1960s, is taking place in Cuba just a few days ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Speaking at the summit on Friday, September 15, Guterres said while many of the countries of the G77 have helped lift millions of people from poverty, they still face a lot of crises, including hunger, inflation, climate disasters and debt, and they haven’t gotten enough help.

He, however, submitted that “The conclusion is clear the world is failing developing countries.” .

READ ALSO:

“The voice of the G77 plus China will always be essential at the United Nations,” Guterres said.

“And I count on your group, who have long been champions of multilateralism, to step up, to use your power, and fight Champion a system rooted in equality; champion a system ready to reverse the injustice and neglect of centuries.”

Cuba’s president and the host of the meeting, Miguel Díaz-Canel, welcomed the delegates and asked the group to look for ways to fight against unilateral sanctions against some of its members, like the ones the U.S. has imposed against his island nation.

Only a few delegations were led by their presidents, some of whom are expected to travel to New York for the U.N. General Assembly.

Among the leaders who gathered in Cuba are the presidents Alberto Fernández of Argentina; Gustavo Petro of Colombia, and Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, whilst Nigeria is represented by it’s Vice President Kashim Shetima