G20 Summit: Tinubu Endorses Global Alliance Against Hunger, Poverty

At the 19th G20 Leaders Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu endorsed the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.

New Telegraph reports that this initiative was spearheaded by Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

President Tinubu who lauded the Alliance as a transformative step in combating one of the most pressing global challenges further highlighted Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging international cooperation.

“This bold and visionary step shows Brazil’s leadership in addressing one of the most urgent and persistent challenges facing our world today,” Tinubu stated.

He emphasized the country’s alignment with the Alliance to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 1 (eradicating poverty) and SDG 2 (zero hunger).

He compared this global initiative to the economic priorities outlined during his inauguration.

Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s determination to integrate best practices into its domestic policies.

“The creation of this Alliance marks a significant milestone in our global efforts to eradicate hunger and poverty,” Tinubu said.

The President also addressed the urgent need for reform within the United Nations Security Council and advocated for equitable representation.

Furthermore, he called for two permanent seats for Africa, asserting Nigeria’s readiness to serve as a representative of the continent.

“The Security Council should expand its permanent and non-permanent member categories to better reflect the world’s diversity.

“Africa deserves priority in this process,” Tinubu declared.

Represented by Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tinubu commended the G20’s decision to grant permanent membership to the African Union.

This move he described as fostering reform-minded multilateralism.

Additionally, Tinubu highlighted the inequities in global taxation systems, particularly their impact on developing nations.

He reiterated Nigeria’s call at the United Nations for a framework convention to establish a more inclusive and equitable tax regime.

The president urged the G20 to address these imbalances to support sustainable development in the Global South.

“Nigeria is committed to being part of that future through active participation in the G20 and our steadfast support for achieving the SDG 2030 targets,” Tinubu concluded.

