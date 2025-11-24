G20 Summit: Nigeria, Canada Strengthen Ties As Ministers Hold Bilateral Talks

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has held a bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, with both officials committing to deepen cooperation across key strategic sectors.

Tuggar, who disclosed the engagement in an update on Sunday, said the discussion centred on shared priorities including economic partnerships, migration, education, governance reform, and global security.

According to him, the talks provided an opportunity for both nations to review regional developments and explore new areas of collaboration through multilateral platforms where Nigeria and Canada maintain active participation.

The minister noted that strengthening ties with Canada remains crucial to Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic agenda, especially in light of ongoing global and regional challenges.

The meeting is part of Nigeria’s broader push to enhance bilateral relations with key international partners during the G20 Summit.