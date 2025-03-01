New Telegraph

March 1, 2025
G20 Summit: Edun seeks global stability, sustainable development

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to global economic stability sustainable development, and financial resilience.

Edun stated this at a meeting with global international financial leaders at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting held in Cape Town South Africa. A statement from the ministry quoted the Minister as engaging in dialogue with the global financial experts contributing to discussions on strengthening macroeconomic co-operation, mobilising investments for sustainable growth, and enhancing financial support for developing economies.

“His participation reflected Nigeria’s proactive role in shaping global economic policies that foster inclusive prosperity. “As Nigeria continues to play a proactive role in shaping global economic policies, Edun’s participation at the G20 Summit underscores the country’s commitment to fostering inclusive prosperity and sustainable development,” the statement reads.

