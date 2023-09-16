G20 Leaders Commit to Tourism as Tool For Development, Prosperity

The role of tourism in advancing sustainable social and economic development has been highlighted by the leaders of G20 during its recent meeting in New Delhi, India.

This was contained in its declaration, which recognised the, “opportunity to build a better future [through] development models that implement sustainable, inclusive and just transitions globally, while leaving no one behind”.

The high-level discussions concluded with the launch of the Leaders’ Declaration, a set of agreed-upon aims for advancing development and prosperity.

Here, tourism is recognized for its ability to drive the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the wider 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The recognition of the importance of tourism reflects the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s (UNWTO) role as the knowledge partner of the Indian Presidency of the G20.

The Leaders’ Declaration builds on the Goa Roadmap for Tourism for Tourism as a Vehicle for Achieving the SDGs. This Roadmap, which was included as an annex to the Leaders’ Declaration, is structured around the five priority areas under India’s G20 Presidency, namely; green tourism, digitalisation, skills, sup- porting tourism MSMEs, and destination management.