G-20: Tinubu Strikes Deals With Germany, S/Korean, Indian

…exchanges views with US, EU, W/Bank Presidents

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has struck multiple investments and bilateral deals with the leaders of Germany, South Korea and India.

In separate meetings with the leaders of the three countries on the sideline of the G-20 Leaders Summit, which ended in New Delhi, India on Sunday the President, according to his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, met with the Heads of State of the three countries identified as key partners in his economic development diplomacy drive for local investment and wealth creation.

For the Leader of Africa’s largest economy, a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of Europe’s largest economy, Germany, presented a unique opportunity to expand ties of prosperity for the people of Nigeria, but with a pragmatic approach toward ensuring the effective execution of agreements struck.

“It is not, for us, only a matter of designing the financial architecture for an expanded economic partnership. It is also about the practicality of aligning the perspectives of your large-scale manufacturers, such as Volkswagen and others, with the reality of the new incentives my government is putting in place for them to come and prosper across multiple value chains and sectors inside of our country,” the President implored.

Responding, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, acknowledged the mutually beneficial nature of an escalation in the scale of economic ties with Africa’s largest economy.

He said: “Thank you for this important discussion, Mr. President. I appreciate this opportunity to advance our economic relations. Your market is unique and our companies have a history in Nigeria. We acknowledge the business-friendly reforms you have put in place. I am happy to inform you of my desire to visit you in Nigeria in October, which will allow us to carry forward these initiatives.”

In another meeting with the leader of Asia’s fourth largest economy, South Korea, the South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, commended the President’s regional leadership in upholding democratic tenets and norms.

Here Tinubu steered the discussion toward his economic focus as he immediately advanced proposals for an enhanced South Korean presence in Nigeria’s local manufacturing sector.

“We will leave nothing hanging. We will finalise what we agree to and we will execute. We will work point by point with you to secure rapidly implementable MoUs across sectors of partnership that will involve the active presence of your biggest firms, not just in terms of Nigerian consumption, but in local Nigerian production, from telecommunications to technology, and oil & gas,” the Nigerian leader affirmed.

The South Korean President responded in agreement, noting specifically that Nigeria’s education, technology and energy sectors were of utmost interest to South Korean investors and that he would mobilize his business community to take advantage of new Nigerian incentives for local industry.

Offering an invitation to visit Nigeria, Tinubu would conclude formal discussions at the G-20 with the Asian giant and host nation, which had invited Nigeria to the G-20 Summit, as he met with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

“There are many lessons our nation can learn from the rapid progress that India has made under your leadership. We see fantastic opportunities between our nations across sectors, such as agricultural development, but specifically, there is more we can do to advance ICT innovation and the emergence of Blue-Chip FinTech growth in Africa. Nigeria has the local players who can drive it from the front,” the Nigerian leader confidently asserted.

The hosting Head of State responded in the affirmative to the economic partnership proposal, even as he expressed gratitude for the Nigerian leader’s invitation to visit.

During the G-20 sideline meetings, President Tinubu also had substantive, informal exchanges of views with U.S. President Joe R. Biden; European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen; and World Bank President, Ajay Banga, amongst many others.