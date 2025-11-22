G-20 Summit: Yahaya Leads Northern Govs To Forge Strategic Partnership With South Africa’s DBSA

The Governor of Gombe State and Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has led a high-level delegation in a strategic meeting with the management of the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) aimed at bolstering regional economic development.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa, included the Governors of Nasarawa, Plateau and Zamfara states, alongside the Board Chairman of the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) and the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

The primary objective of the engagement was to explore and solidify areas of mutual collaboration and partnership between the DBSA and the NNDC. The NNDC, which is the premier investment holding company for the 19 northern Nigerian states, is currently undergoing a comprehensive restructuring in line with Inuwa Yahaya’s reforms to revitalise legacy institutions in Northern Nigeria and position them as catalysts for sustainable regional growth and development.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya is attending the G20 Summit as part of Nigeria’s official delegation, at the invitation of the President of S