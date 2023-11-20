New Telegraph

November 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. G-20 Summit: Tinubu…

G-20 Summit: Tinubu Woos Foreign Investors In Germany

President Bola Tinubu on Monday assured international investors that Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, is a secured destination for their investments.

President Tinubu gave the assurance while speaking as a participant in a panel discussion on fostering local value chains and investments in Africa, at the 4th G20 Investment Summit.

Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s stable democracy since 1999 and ongoing economic reforms, making a compelling case for it as a prime business destination.

READ ALSO:

While acknowledging challenges, he, however, gave an assurance of a commitment to providing a conducive environment for investment.

The president also emphasized opportunities in public sectors such as energy, digitalization, telecommunications, and agriculture.

Details later…

Tags:

Read Previous

Pavard Targeting Inter Milan Return Before End Of The Year
Read Next

Parliamentary Staff Suspend 3-Week Strike, Directs Members To Resume Immediately