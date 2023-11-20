G-20 Summit: Tinubu Woos Foreign Investors In Germany

President Bola Tinubu on Monday assured international investors that Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, is a secured destination for their investments.
President Tinubu gave the assurance while speaking as a participant in a panel discussion on fostering local value chains and investments in Africa, at the 4th G20 Investment Summit.
Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s stable democracy since 1999 and ongoing economic reforms, making a compelling case for it as a prime business destination.
While acknowledging challenges, he, however, gave an assurance of a commitment to providing a conducive environment for investment.
The president also emphasized opportunities in public sectors such as energy, digitalization, telecommunications, and agriculture.
Details later…