G-20 Summit: Tinubu Meets Indian Prime Minister, Reaffirms Foreign Policy Goals

President Bola Tinubu has assured the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi that he is dedicated to promoting Nigeria’s reaffirmed foreign policy goals, which include Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Modi met with Tinubu during the G20 Summit at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre in New Delhi, India.

In a post via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday morning, President Tinubu expressed his deep appreciation to the Indian PM for hosting the G20 summit and for the invitation.

According to him, as the President of the most populous black nation on earth, he is eager to network with other world leaders and form powerful alliances to ensure a better future for Nigeria and, in fact, the entire African continent.

Deep appreciation to Prime Minister @narendramodi for hosting the G20 summit in India and for the invitation. As the President of the most populous black nation on earth, I look forward to meeting fellow world leaders and forging strong alliances to secure a brighter future for… pic.twitter.com/ghaMkEHZuq — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) September 9, 2023