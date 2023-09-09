G-20 Summit: List Of World Leaders Absent At New Delhi

Powerful world leaders who did not make it down to the G-20 summit in New Delhi, India with their counterparts from around the world for a variety of reasons were noticeably absent from the event.

The agenda for the 2023 G-20 Summit is mainly on issues like Climate Change, Debt, Multinational Corporation Taxation, currency regulation, Food and Energy Security and Sustainability, and Geopolitical Conflict.

Here’s a list of World leaders who refused to attend the meeting.

1. Vladimir Putin (Russian President)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine.

2. Xi Jinping (Chinese President)

The Chinese President is among the most notable leaders who shunned the meeting. The Chinese Premier of The State Council, Li Qiang, however, leads the country’s delegation in the absence of President Jinping.

3. Pedro Sanchez (Spain President)

The Spanish President on Thursday disclosed that he tested positive for COVID-19, hence his inability to attend the G20 Summit.

4. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (Mexico President)