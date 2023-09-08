G-20 Summit: I Was A Brilliant Student Back In School – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday said he was a brilliant student back in his school days, New Telegraph reports.

Tinubu made this known while speaking with Nigerians living in India following his trip to the country to attend the G-20 Summit.

Speaking with a number of Nigerian students who were studying in India, Tinubu cautioned them that they could succeed in their chosen fields if they put effort, honesty, drive, and a change of mindset into practice.

According to him, “Good education brought me here, and I am happy to stand before you here as the President of Nigeria. I started small. I was a security guard. I was a tutor in school. I was a brilliant student. I joined Deloitte and was trained by one of the biggest accounting firms in the world, because of my education.

“When I joined them, I asked them, do you have branches in Nigeria, and they said, ‘We have a lot of clients that will take you if you want to go home.’

“That’s how I got to Exxon Mobil and was a very successful accountant, auditor-general, and treasurer until I joined politics with a can-do attitude.

“You can also do it; do not be despondent in any way. Nigeria is ready to accommodate all. It does not matter which part of Nigeria you are from,” a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, read.